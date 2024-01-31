DQ unveils ‘beginning look’ of ‘The Goat Life’

Social media is buzzing with excitement as the luminaries of Indian Cinema unveil posters for Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film, "The Goat Life." Prabhas initiated the unveiling on social platforms by sharing the official 'First Look,' followed by Ranveer Singh revealing 'The Look Before.' Dulquer Salmaan surprised fans by presenting the 'Beginning Look' of Prithviraj, a stark departure from the rugged and intense posters released earlier. The third poster radiates a refreshing and simple charm, promising to evoke smiles from the audience.



Directed by National Award winner Blessy and produced by Visual Romance, "The Goat Life" boasts a stellar cast including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Indian talents like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, and esteemed Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The film's musical direction and sound design are entrusted to Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. Sunil KS captures the film's stunning visuals, which are expertly edited by A. Sreekar Prasad.

As the most extensive venture in Malayalam cinema, the film sets new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess. Shot across multiple countries, it promises a larger-than-life theatrical experience with exemplary performances and a soul-stirring background score. Touted as the greatest-ever desert film in Indian cinema, "The Goat Life" is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024, in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.