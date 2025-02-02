DQ’s ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’ gets an official launch

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off the success of Lucky Baskhar, is gearing up for his next big project, Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a traditional pooja ceremony.

The event saw the presence of several industry stalwarts, including Dulquer Salmaan, director Pavan Sadineni, veteran producer Ashwini Dutt, and Allu Aravind. With the formal launch now complete, the film is set to commence its principal photography soon.

Marking her debut, Tamil actress SatvikaVeeravalli has been cast in the lead role. Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew will be announced in the coming days.Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a multilingual project set for a 2025 release. The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, bringing together powerhouse production banners Light Box, Swapna Cinemas, Vyjayanthi Movies, and Geetha Arts.

With Dulquer Salmaan at the helm and a promising team backing the project, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.