‘Drohi’ movie review: Regular story presented in a new way

Cast: Sandeep Boddapati, DeepthiVarma ,Shakalaka Shankar, Majili Siva, Mahesh Vitta, Deborah

Director: VijayPendurthi

Music: Anant Narayana AG

Producers: Rajasekhar Ravi Pudi, Srikanth Reddy Duggempudi

Rating: 2.75/5

Story

Hero Sandeep (Ajay) is a businessman who runs a business with his two friends. Every business will fail. His wife Heroine DeepthiVarma (Chandrika) supports him as his business is failing. Ajay falls under pressure as every business he does fails and he has not been successful for two years. Chandrika dies because of an incident in her life. He is arrested as a suspect in the case of killing his wife. What happened next, did Ajay do that murder, if not how did he come out of that case is the main crux of the story.

Positives

The way the director has chosen the story and screenplay is very interesting. The way he transformed each character is amazing, especially a new actor in Shakalaka Shankar. The lead actress appeared in a soft character unlike her earlier role. The music is light and adds interest to the film. Hero Sandeep's performance and the way he portrays his character is very good. Shakalaka Shankar's role is very interesting. Mahesh Vitta and NeerojPuchcha's roles as hero friends are impressive.

Although it is a small film, it has been shot very grandly without compromising anywhere. Hero Sandeep's first movie is promising and very good.

Negatives

Routine story. Though, the presentation and screenplay is good, regular story will disappoint audience. We have seen many films in the same template before. Music is also a bit regular. There is nothing new in it.