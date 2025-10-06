‘Dude’ song ‘Singari’ spreads energy

Young sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, who has captivated audiences with back-to-back hits like ‘Love Today’ and ‘Dragon’, is all set to charm this Diwali with his upcoming pan-India release ‘Dude’. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran and produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, the film pairs Pradeep with ‘Premalu’ sensation Mamitha Baiju in what promises to be a vibrant romantic entertainer.

As part of its musical rollout, the third single from the film, titled ‘Singari’, is now out. Composed and sung by Sai Abhyankar, the song is a fun, high-energy track loaded with quirky lyrics, pulsing electronic beats, and youthful charm. With humorous lines penned by lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry and additional flavor from a group of female singers, the track delivers an instantly memorable and upbeat vibe.

The visuals of ‘Singari’ add to its charm, showcasing Pradeep’s impeccable comic timing in a series of lighthearted and playful scenes.

With Sai Abhyankar making a strong debut in feature film music, and the song resonating strongly with youth across languages, ‘Singari’ is expected to become a potential chartbuster.

Technically too, ‘Dude’ boasts an impressive crew with Niketh Bommi handling cinematography, Barath Vikraman on editing, and Latha Naidu taking charge of production design.

Set for a grand Diwali release on October 17, ‘Dude’ will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, offering a colorful celebration of romance, comedy, and music.