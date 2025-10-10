‘Dude’ trailer promises romance, humour and emotion

After scoring back-to-back hits with Love Today and Dragon, actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan is back with another youthful entertainer titled Dude. Directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by leading banner Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set for a Diwali release on October 17. The team unveiled the theatrical trailer earlier today, giving a glimpse into yet another fun yet emotional ride from Pradeep.

The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover by Pradeep: “If you deal life with a bad hand, life will deal you with the right hand.” This one-liner seems to reflect the central conflict of the story. Pradeep plays a carefree youngster who falls in love with Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead. Their relationship seems smooth until she rejects his marriage proposal and walks away, leaving him heartbroken. The entry of another key character, played by Neha Shetty, adds a new twist to the romantic drama.

The trailer showcases quirky dialogues that will connect well with Gen-Z audiences. Speaking earlier, director Keerthiswaran hinted that the concept of the thali holds deep significance in the story.

Visually, the film looks stylish with grand production quality. The background score adds to the emotional tone, and interestingly, Pradeep also appears in a new action-packed avatar for the first time.

Overall, the trailer promises romance, humour, music and mass elements while smartly keeping the emotional core under wraps. The full story will unravel in theatres this Diwali.