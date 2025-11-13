Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati opens up about ‘Kantha’

The much-anticipated period drama Kantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 14. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film also features Samuthirakani in a key role and introduces Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead. Jointly produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Rana’s Spirit Media, Kantha has already generated tremendous buzz with its teaser, trailer, and soulful music.

At a recent press conference, Dulquer and Rana shared insights into the film’s unique creative vision. Dismissing rumours of it being a biopic, Rana clarified, “Kantha is a completely fictional story set in the 1950s, inspired by the artistic rivalries and creative struggles of that era. It’s about the dark and passionate side of brilliance.”

Dulquer described the project as one of the most special films of his career, saying, “Such experiences are rare. The film recreates a time when art, music, and literature defined perfection. Cinema like this celebrates our roots.”

The film’s visual and musical elements, designed to reflect the 1950s Madras studio culture, are being lauded for their authenticity. Rana revealed that rare vintage equipment, including cameras used in Patala Bhairavi, were featured to enhance realism.

Director Selvamani Selvaraj, cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez, and composer Justin Prabhakaran have brought together a world that fuses nostalgia with artistry. With Kantha, Dulquer and Rana promise an immersive cinematic experience that pays homage to cinema’s golden age — a timeless celebration of art, emotion, and legacy.