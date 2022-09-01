Dulquer Salman And Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam Will Now Release In Hindi Too

Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 and Bimbisara movies hit the South theatres in August and showcased their prowess at the ticket windows with their powerful plots. Well, Sita Ramam being a complete periodic love story and that too holding the backdrop of the army made the audience love the movie to the core. The movie is released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and now, the makers are all set to release it in Hindi too. The movie will hit the big screens tomorrow and on this special occasion, they also unveiled the trailer.

Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur dropped the Hindi trailer on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "After the unanimous in Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam #SitaRamam arrives in Hindi in cinemas on 2nd September Watch the trailer now http://youtu.be/PFcE1Rw5lmo #SitaRamamTrailer #SitaRamamHindi2Sept #SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika".

Going with the trailer, it starts off in the present era with Rashmika finding a letter written by Ram to Sita. So, she decides to deliver it to Sita and rolls us back to 1965 showcasing how Sita pens a letter to Lieutenant Ram who is an orphan. Then slowly their love tale begins and Sita becomes close to Ram. The trailer shifts between the present and past glimpses where Rashmika is seen meeting a few people who are close to Ram and Sita in order to meet them. She also meets Sumanth who is essaying the role of Brigadier. In the past, he works along with Ram in the army and looked classy! So, we need to wait and watch how Rashmika will find Sita and hands over Ram's letter to her.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika essayed the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu helmed this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj essayed prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie is also made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and will now release in Hindi too. Vishal Chandrasekhar scored the tunes for this movie! The epic periodic war and love story hit the big screens in Hindi on 2nd September, 2022!