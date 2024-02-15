‘Dunki’ OTT release: This Shah Rukh Khan-starrer takes a surprise turn

In a thrilling revelation a few hours ago, global OTT giant Netflix set the internet abuzz by dropping a teaser featuring the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood icon tantalizingly hinted at something extraordinary coming soon to the platform, sparking intense speculation among netizens. The big surprise has now been unveiled – SRK's latest cinematic venture, "Dunki," is now available for streaming on Netflix in Hindi audio, accompanied by English subtitles.

Contrary to earlier buzz suggesting a premiere on Jio Cinema, the unexpected arrival of "Dunki" on Netflix has left fans intrigued, prompting speculation about its potential release on other platforms in the future.

Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, known for delivering some of Indian cinema's finest entertainers, "Dunki" has generated mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike when compared to Hirani's previous works. Despite the varied opinions, the star power of Shah Rukh Khan catapulted the film to a staggering global box office collection of 470 crores, with the Indian market contributing around 220 crores nett.

The film revolves around the gripping narrative of how a soldier aids his friends in an illegal journey to the UK. Taapsee Pannu takes on the role of the female lead, complemented by a standout cameo from the immensely talented Vicky Kaushal. The project is produced by Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Notable contributions from Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key roles further enrich the ensemble cast.

As "Dunki" takes its place in the Netflix repertoire, viewers can now immerse themselves in the spellbinding narrative and exceptional performances that make this comedy drama a unique addition to the streaming platform's eclectic content offering. The question of whether the film will make its way to other platforms remains a tantalizing mystery, adding another layer of excitement for fans of Indian cinema.