Early treat for fans: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ release advanced to March 19

The much-awaited Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is arriving earlier than expected. The makers have officially advanced the release date to March 19, creating excitement among fans. The new release window is expected to benefit from consecutive long weekends and holiday advantage, potentially boosting the film’s theatrical run for nearly two weeks.

The film marks the highly anticipated reunion of power star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar. The duo previously delivered a massive blockbuster with Gabbar Singh, which created box office history and became a landmark film in Telugu cinema. Expectations are now sky-high as the combination returns to recreate similar magic on the big screen.

In an interesting musical development, composer Devi Sri Prasad will continue to provide the songs for the film, while S. Thaman has been brought on board to compose the background score. The decision was reportedly taken after mutual discussions to ensure smooth progress in production and to avoid any delays in the film’s schedule.

With a star-studded team and strong technical backing, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shaping up to be one of the biggest theatrical events of the year. Fans are already gearing up for the release, which promises high-octane action, powerful moments, and a grand cinematic celebration.

With the new date locked, all eyes are now on March 19 as the countdown begins for this highly anticipated entertainer.