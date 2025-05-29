Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson team up for wild action-comedy The Pickup, releasing globally on Prime Video this August

Live
Prime Video has unveiled the much-awaited first look at The Pickup, its latest action-comedy blockbuster, set to premiere globally on 6 August 2025. Bursting with high-octane action and razor-sharp humour, the film marks a dynamic pairing of two comedic generations — legendary actor Eddie Murphy and modern-day comedy star Pete Davidson.
Directed by Tim Story, best known for The Blackening, Barbershop, and Ride Along, The Pickup promises to deliver an exhilarating mix of thrills, laughs, and unexpected chaos. The story follows Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), two mismatched armoured truck drivers whose routine cash pickup spirals into madness after being ambushed by a cunning criminal crew led by Zoe (played by Keke Palmer). What starts as a simple job turns into a day full of danger, mishaps, and clashing personalities as the reluctant duo try to survive.
Joining the lead trio is a vibrant and diverse supporting cast, including Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Jack Kesy — ensuring no shortage of energy or surprises along the way.
Produced by John Davis, John Fox, Eddie Murphy, Tim Story, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, the film runs for 1 hour and 34 minutes and has been rated R for its intense action and mature humour. With a script penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, the film is set to be a visual treat for fans of action-comedy.
The Pickup is part of Prime Video’s growing catalogue of global originals, following the platform’s commitment to delivering high-quality, cross-genre entertainment. With its mix of Hollywood heavyweights and fast-paced storytelling, The Pickup is poised to become one of the must-watch releases of the year.