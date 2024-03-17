‘Ee Rojullo’ set to make a comeback with re-release after 12 years

In line with the ongoing trend of re-releasing old classics, the 2012 sensation 'Ee Rojullo' is gearing up to hit the screens once again on March 23rd. The youthful entertainer, which captured the hearts of audiences and emerged as a blockbuster, is set to reignite nostalgia and excitement among fans.

Directed by creative director Maruti, 'Ee Rojullo' marked the debut of the talented filmmaker and made a significant impact on the Telugu film industry. The film's success not only established Maruti as a promising director but also inspired numerous aspiring filmmakers to venture into the industry.









Starring Srinivas and Reshma in lead roles, 'Ee Rojullo' resonated with the youth audience with its relatable storyline and entertaining performances. The film's music, composed by JB, added to its charm and contributed to its success at the box office.





Now, after 12 years since its initial release, 'Ee Rojullo' is set to make a comeback on the same day it first graced the screens. The re-release has sparked immense excitement among fans who are eager to relive the magic of this trendsetting film.

As the re-release trend continues to gain momentum, 'Ee Rojullo' stands out as a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences with its youthful charm and engaging narrative.