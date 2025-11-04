Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 14 | India & Worldwide Earnings

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat did well in its first 13 days and earned around ₹64.40 Cr in India. On the 14th day, it earned ₹1.65 Cr.

The total 14-day India net collection is ₹66.05 Cr. Worldwide, the movie earned ₹89 Cr. Its India gross is ₹78.25 Cr. The overseas collection is ₹10.75 Cr.

On Day 14, the Hindi version had 11.68% occupancy. In Mumbai, occupancy was 13.75%, in Bengaluru 23.50%, and in Chennai 37.50%. Other main regions had occupancy between 6% to 17%.

The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, and Sachin Khedekar. It is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Play DMF.

Harshvardhan Rane’s top Hindi movie collection is from this film with ₹66.05 Cr. For Sonam Bajwa, this is her second top-grossing Hindi movie after Housefull 5.