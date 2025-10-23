Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: ₹17.86 Crore So Far

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected ₹16.75 crore in its first two days.

On day three, it earned approximately ₹1.11 crore more.

This brings the total box office collection to about ₹17.86 crore so far.

The movie failed to attract many viewers on its third day.

Only around 10% of seats were occupied in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles.

Overall, the movie’s performance at the box office is average.