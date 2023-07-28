Emmy awards gets postponed!

The Emmys, also known as the Emmy Awards, have again made headlines. The event was initially scheduled for September 18, 2023, and the nominations were announced in July.

However, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers’ strike in Hollywood, the 75th edition of the Emmys has been postponed. According to reports, the vendors associated with the Emmys have already been informed of the postponement.

It is not the first time that the Emmys have been postponed; the first time was in 2001, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. At the same time, rumours suggest that the awards ceremony may be rescheduled for November 2023. As of now, there has yet to be an official announcement from the organisers.



































