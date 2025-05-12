Emotional ‘Amma’ song from ‘Friday’unveiled by AP Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister VangalapudiAnitha launched the heart-touching song “Amma” from the upcoming Telugu suspense thriller Friday. Directed by EswarBabuDhulipudi and produced by Kesanakurthi Srinivas under Sri Ganesh Entertainments, the film features Diya Raj, Inaya Sultana, Rihana, Vikas Vasishta, and Rohith Boddapati in lead roles.

The poignant track, sung by SnigdhaNayani with music by Prajwal Krish and lyrics by Madhu Kiran M, has struck an emotional chord with listeners and is going viral as a Mother's Day tribute. Minister Anitha praised the song and lauded the team for its heartfelt portrayal of a mother's love.

The launch event was attended by cast and crew members who shared emotional reflections. Snigdha dedicated the song to mothers of soldiers, while Inaya and others praised the film’s unique concept and emotional depth. Director Eswar highlighted the cultural significance behind the project, stating it explores how a mother’s emotional state impacts her unborn child.

With post-production underway and buzz building around the film’s touching content, Friday promises to be an emotionally resonant cinematic experience. The release date will be announced soon.