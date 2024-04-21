Emotional drama ‘Music Shop Murthy’teaser raises expectations

The upcoming film Music Shop Murthy, starring Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary, is generating buzz with its recently released teaser. Directed by Siva Paladugu and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati under Fly High Cinemas, the movie promises a unique and engaging narrative.

The teaser introduces Ajay Ghosh as Murthy, a man with a lifelong dream of becoming a music artist. Despite facing opposition from his family, Murthy finds renewed hope in Chandini Chowdary's character, a DJ. The teaser hints at a heartfelt story of determination and following one's passion.

Director Siva Paladugu's refreshing storytelling, coupled with Sreenivas Bejugam's impressive cinematography and Pavan's impactful background score, has garnered a positive response from viewers. The teaser effectively blends emotions and humor, raising anticipation for the film's theatrical release.

With an emphasis on strong content and technical excellence, Music Shop Murthy aims to captivate audiences when it hits the big screen, with the release date set to be announced soon.