Entertainment LIVE UPDATES: Read the latest Tollywood, Bollywood news updates of today
Live Updates
- 22 April 2022 8:21 AM GMT
#RRR remains ROCK-STEADY in Week 4, despite #KGF2 juggernaut + reduction in screens/shows... Mass circuits REMAIN STRONG... SUPER-HIT... [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr, Sun 3.75 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.32 cr, Wed 1.13 cr, Thu 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 258.51 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/L67p7eyXun— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022
- 22 April 2022 8:21 AM GMT
#RRR #Hindi biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022
⭐ Week 1: ₹ 132.59 cr
⭐ Week 2: ₹ 76 cr
⭐ Week 3: ₹ 35.20 cr
⭐ Week 4: ₹ 14.72 cr
Total: ₹ 258.51 cr#RRR #Hindi benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3
₹ 100 cr: Day 5
₹ 150 cr: Day 9
₹ 200 cr: Day 13
₹ 225 cr: Day 17
₹ 250 cr: Day 23 pic.twitter.com/AMo3yD1Jug
- 22 April 2022 8:12 AM GMT
I have been waiting to show you all my favourite characters for a long time and there you go!— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 22, 2022
Here’s Presenting Ponni and Sangaiyyah from #SaaniKaayidham ❤️#SaaniKaayidhamTeaser https://t.co/s003JDkRwp#SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime,
May 6 @primevideoin
- 22 April 2022 8:10 AM GMT
The Biggest Hoax ever played unveiling soon 🥳#Kartikeya9 BEGINS🔥🔥— Loukya entertainments (@Loukyaoffl) April 22, 2022
Here's the concept poster of our #ProductionNo3 ⚡ing @ActorKartikeya & @iamnehashetty 💥
A #ManiSharma Musical 🎶
Directed by #Clax
Produced by @Benny_Muppaneni pic.twitter.com/K5DYacxt3i
- 22 April 2022 8:09 AM GMT
#BhalaThandhanana ft. #SreeVishnu #CatherineTresa will release in theatres on April 30th!— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 22, 2022
The move is brave considering #AcharyaOnApr29 and was censored yesterday! pic.twitter.com/U06se3uJ5o