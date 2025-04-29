Esha Deol marks 20 years since her jungle adventure with tigers during ‘Kaal’ shoot

Mumbai: Actress Esha Deol took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she marked the 20th anniversary of her 2005 supernatural thriller “Kaal.”

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets with her co-star John Abraham, Esha reminisced about the intense two months she spent in the jungle, working closely with tigers during the film's shoot. Known for its daring stunts and wildlife scenes, Kaal remains one of the most memorable films in Esha's career. For the caption, the actress wrote, “20 years since we all spent 2 months in the jungle with the tigers, wonderful memories.”

She also added the song “Tauba Tauba” from “Kaal” to her post, further reminiscing about her time on set.

Directed by Soham Shah and produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, “Kaal” was known for its gripping story, eerie atmosphere, and the real-life wilderness it was shot in. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. It was released on 29 April 2005 and was an average success at the box office.

The film centers around a wildlife expert, his wife, and a group of friends who find themselves fighting for survival against a mysterious force in the fictional Orbit National Park, a nod to the renowned Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital, Uttarakhand. As they struggle to stay alive, they receive unexpected aid from a mysterious tour guide. The movie carries a powerful message about the importance of safeguarding India’s wildlife.

On the professional front, Esha Deol's recent project includes "Tumko Meri Kasam," a film that is said to be inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the renowned Indira IVF chain. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in key roles.



