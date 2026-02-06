‘Euphoria’ review: A thought-provoking social drama

Rating: 3/5

After a three-year hiatus, director Gunasekhar makes a meaningful comeback with Euphoria, a socially driven drama that marks a refreshing departure from his earlier commercial narratives. The film also introduces Sara Arjun as a lead in Tollywood and brings back Bhumika Chawla to the big screen in a powerful comeback role. With strong promotional buzz and a theme rooted in present-day realities, Euphoria arrives as a film that aims to spark conversation as much as emotion.

Story:

The story revolves around Vindhya Vemulapalli (Bhumika Chawla), the principled head of a reputed city college, who shocks society by filing a case against herself in the High Court. This startling act raises unsettling questions—what crime is she confessing to, and what led her to such a drastic decision? The narrative gradually connects her choice to Chaitra (Sara Arjun), unraveling a layered story that explores responsibility, guilt, and accountability in modern society.

Performances:

Bhumika Chawla delivers a dignified, emotionally balanced performance that adds gravitas to the narrative. Vignesh Gavireddy makes a striking debut, portraying a troubled and volatile youth with convincing intensity. Sara Arjun, though limited in screen time, leaves a strong impression, especially in the emotionally charged climax. Gautham Vasudev Menon brings calm restraint and credibility to his role, adding stability to the film’s emotional core.

Technicalities:

Gunasekhar’s direction reflects maturity and sensitivity, choosing a socially relevant theme that resonates strongly with today’s Gen Z-driven world. Praveen K Pothan’s cinematography effectively supports the film’s serious tone, while Kaala Bhairava’s background score subtly enhances the emotional depth. Editing by Prawin Pudi keeps the narrative mostly engaging, and the production values remain neat and purposeful. The dialogues are meaningful and message-oriented without feeling preachy.

Analysis:

Euphoria stands out for its honest commentary on modern parenting, generational conflicts, and the misuse of freedom in contemporary society. The film’s strength lies in its core idea, emotional climax, and sincere performances. While not driven by commercial formulas, it succeeds as a thoughtful, socially conscious drama that connects with the audience on a human level.

Overall, Euphoria is a meaningful and engaging social drama that blends emotion with relevance. Strong performances, a powerful message, and a compelling central conflict make it a worthy cinematic experience for audiences seeking content-driven cinema.