Evolution of women in action films is empowering: Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson, set to portray a headstrong cop in the upcoming film 'Crakk,' shared her thoughts on the evolving roles of women in action films. The actress expressed how empowering it is to witness actresses taking on strong, impactful roles rather than being confined to glamorous stereotypes.

"The evolution of women in action films is empowering. It's inspiring to see actresses now portraying strong, impactful roles rather than just being relegated to glamour," Amy stated.

She emphasized the importance of women feeling represented on screen and highlighted the shift toward actresses embodying substantial roles rather than being reduced to eye candy. Amy stressed that women aspire to be seen as equals to their male counterparts on the cinematic stage.

In 'Crakk,' directed by Aditya Datt, Amy Jackson shares the screen with Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi. The film promises intense action sequences and deadly stunts. Amy acknowledged the delicate balance required when undertaking extreme sports and stunts, emphasizing the significance of prioritizing safety and clear communication of limits.

Collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal, known for his expertise in executing daring action choreography, provided a safe and immersive experience for Amy. She expressed trust in working with a seasoned professional, highlighting how it empowered actors to embrace their own stunts.

"Working alongside such a maestro feels not only safe but got me immersed in the thrill, guided by a phenomenal choreographer," Amy concluded.'Crakk' is poised to offer audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience with its dynamic action sequences and a cast of talented performers.







