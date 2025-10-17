Exclusive: Kunal Kapoor Weighs In on 8-Hour Shift Debate, says “Balance Is a Personal Choice”

The conversation around work hours in the film industry has taken center stage, following Deepika Padukone’s remarks about preferring an eight-hour workday after embracing motherhood. The actor’s comment sparked a larger debate on the need for healthier work-life balance in Bollywood, with several celebrities and filmmakers sharing their views.

Joining the discussion, actor Kunal Kapoor, in an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, offered a balanced perspective on the issue, calling it a deeply personal decision. “I think that’s a very individualistic decision. It really depends on where you are in life and what you’re looking for,” he said. “Some people are happy working six or seven hours, spending time with their families, and having a life outside of movies. Others work 15 to 16 hours because films are all they think about. I don’t think we should judge anyone for the kind of life they choose to lead. The balance you want in life is entirely up to you.”

The debate first surfaced when Deepika’s comments about setting work-hour boundaries resonated with working parents and industry peers alike. Soon after, filmmaker Hansal Mehta extended his support, calling for more empathy and flexibility in the industry’s work culture.

As the discussion continues to trend, Kunal Kapoor’s take adds nuance to the dialogue, reminding everyone that balance looks different for each individual, and there’s no single formula for leading a fulfilling creative life.