Exclusive: Natalia Janoszek on Beauty Standards, Bigg Boss 19 and Her Love for India

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Polish actor and model Natalia Janoszek opened up about unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by social media and her experience in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Reflecting on the pressures of perfection, she said, “Our insecurity comes from social media. We are constantly fed images of beautiful people, And everything is so perfect. But we are forgetting that there are many filters. And there are like 100 takes before you have an amazing one shot. And obviously I am around models. I am not that tall. I am not a model. So I was questioning myself, will I look good? I was always a bit insecure. I did like almost 40 pageants in my life before I started acting. So I was always told I am not good enough. And it is kind of something that we need to fight. And it is not only about people in business. It is about everyone. I think all of us are fighting with this insecurity. But I am happy now. Fashion especially is letting us feel comfortable in any different shape and sizes. And that's very important.”

Natalia also shared insights about her journey into reality TV with Bigg Boss 19, recalling how spontaneous her entry was. “ So I was called to Big Boss 2 days before the show started.And I was in Poland.And they told me you have 10 hours.To actually be in India.I had no time to think.I knew about Big Boss.But I never imagined myself in Big Boss.Especially that I am not the drama queen.And reality TV was never my thing.That's what I thought.”

She further added, “I did TV shows before.Like Dancing with the Stars.Your face looks familiar.But it's about dancing.About singing.About showing your talent. And this one is reality.And it's not scripted.It's not like in the movies.That's like one chance in a lifetime.Everybody would love to be in this house.And they are giving me the chance.So I couldn't say no.And you like taking challenges.Yeah, I love to.Like I said.This kind of shows are something that I love.Because I love extreme sports.And Big Boss is like an extreme thing. So, luckily I survived it.” she laughed.

Speaking about her connections in the house, she added, “I made 16 friends inside Bigg Boss. Even when I was leaving, I still had those bonds, and I can’t wait to see them once they’re out.”

Calling India her “second home,” Natalia expressed gratitude for the love she has received here and revealed her exciting upcoming projects. “You’ll see me next in Riteish Deshmukh’s Grand Masti 4. I have one more movie coming with Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the beginning of a new year.Which is already shot. I am starting a new movie in two weeks.With Sanjay Mishra.I feel like that's just the beginning.I am talking about many other projects. I love it here.It's like my second home. I am very thankful that India welcomed me.I feel like I am in a big Indian family.”

Natalia was evicted out of Bigg Boss house in the first week itself along with Nagma Mirajkar.