WhatsApp is stepping deeper into advertising, announcing the global rollout of status ads and Promoted Channels across its platform. The move marks a significant expansion of sponsored content within the Meta-owned messaging service, aimed at helping users discover businesses and creators more easily — while offering brands new ways to grow their presence.

The newly introduced ads and promoted channels will appear within WhatsApp’s “Updates” tab, which houses both Status and Channels. According to the company, these features are strategically placed where users already browse for updates, creating a seamless discovery experience. Sponsored posts will carry clear labels and will appear alongside regular status updates. Much like organic statuses, users can simply swipe past advertisements if they choose not to engage.

Until now, sponsored content on WhatsApp had been available only to a limited audience. With this global rollout, the company confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that users worldwide will now see these features in action.

WhatsApp has been careful to draw a line between advertising and personal communication. The company emphasised that the core messaging experience remains untouched. Personal chats, voice and video calls, and shared statuses will continue to be “end-to-end encrypted.” Importantly, advertisements are restricted exclusively to the Updates tab and will not appear within private conversations.

The update also gives users more control over their experience. If certain ads feel repetitive or intrusive, users can block or hide ads from specific businesses directly within the app. This feature is designed to reduce annoyance and allow individuals to tailor what they see in their Updates feed.

In select markets, particularly parts of Europe, WhatsApp is also testing an ad-free subscription option for Status and Channels. Users who opt for the subscription will be able to remove ads from the Updates tab entirely. However, pricing structures and availability will differ based on region and platform.

The advertising expansion comes as WhatsApp continues to broaden its feature set to strengthen engagement across chats, groups, and Channels. Recently, the platform rolled out a new tool called “Group Chat History,” designed to help new members catch up on conversations. Previously, users added to a group could only view messages sent after they joined, often missing important context. With the new feature, group admins or members can now share between 25 and 100 earlier messages in a structured format.

When chat history is shared, all group members are notified. The forwarded messages display clear timestamps and sender details, and they are visually separated from ongoing conversations to maintain clarity.

Together, these updates signal WhatsApp’s evolving strategy — balancing monetisation efforts with user privacy assurances — as it reshapes how people and businesses connect within the app.



