NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX – ACCUSED, A PSYCHOLOGICAL DRAMA THAT QUESTIONS TRUTH, POWER AND PERCEPTION

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions, Accused is a psychologically layered drama that places the audience inside the discomfort of accusation. At its centre is Dr. Geetika Sen (Konkona Sen Sharma), a celebrated gynaecologist whose life begins to unravel when allegations of sexual misconduct surface. As scrutiny intensifies and public opinion hardens, the fracture seeps into her most intimate space, her marriage to Meera (Pratibha Rannta).

The film resists sensationalism, choosing instead to sit with ambiguity, vulnerability, and emotional unease. It asks not for verdicts, but for reflection.

Speaking about the film’s release, Konkona Sensharma shared,“Geetika is a woman used to control, of her work, her credibility, her space. What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny. I’m glad Netflix is bringing a story like this to audiences, one that trusts performance and silence over spectacle.”

Pratibha Rannta shared her excitement on the film releasing today,“Playing Meera meant living in that messy space where you want to trust, but your heart isn't sure. I’m so glad Netflix tells these kinds of real, complicated stories about women.”

Told from the rarely explored perspective of the accused, Accused challenges audiences to examine their own biases and sit with uncertainty long after the credits roll.

A story of power, perception and the cost of doubt is streaming now, only on Netflix.