'Favouritism' to be a key ingredient in 'Bigg Boss 17' for contestants

Mumbai: As the 17th season of the controversial show, 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan begins, the Bigg Boss gathered the housemates, and has set some new ground rules, wherein he declares that he will be biased and selfish.

Abolishing his time-honoured principle of equality, ‘Bigg Boss’ gathers everyone in the living area, and predicts that sooner or later he is going to hear housemates complain that contestants Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma will be favoured owing to their iconic work and popularity.

He addresses the imminent issue right at the beginning of the season, and declares that he will be biased and selfish. He warns everyone that he will support what favours the legendary show, making it very clear that those who do not add value to the edition, won't be of any significance to him.

For this season, the majestical world of 'Bigg Boss' is split into three makaans - 'Makaan no 1 - Dil', 'Makaan no 2 - Dimaag', and 'Makaan no 3 - Dum'.

In the first episode, viewers saw contestants choosing their fate on the show by picking the makaan of their preference. After all the housemates have settled in their respective makaans, contestant Vicky Jain, who is a resident of 'Makaan no 1' takes the opportunity to prank all the housemates.

It all starts with the master summoning him to the confession room for a task. Vicky hoodwinks contestants into thinking that they can switch their makaans.

Bigg Boss notices his inclination to bring his 'Dimaag' to the game and asks why he chose to stay with his wife Ankita Lokhande, when his rightful place is in 'Makaan no 2 - Dimaag'.

He remarks that Vicky should have shown some guts, let Ankita reside in 'Makaan no 1 (Dil)', and shift to 'Makaan no 2 (Dimaag)'. He insinuates that Vicky followed his wife into the Dil makaan because he wanted to make a point that he loves his wife and can't leave her by herself. It seems that the matters of the heart are about to get complicated.

Now that the game of favouritism begins, will the mantras 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum' save these contestants from elimination. Will this observation of the master drive a wedge between the husband and wife, who are celebrated as a power couple?

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

'Bigg Boss' airs on Colors and JioCinema.