Tech-focused certificates aim to future-proof finance professionals

In response to growing demand for technology-driven financial expertise, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has launched a new Technology in Finance certificate series, designed to equip finance professionals with skills required for an increasingly digital workplace. The four-part programme was developed following insights gathered from more than 900 finance leaders worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for technology readiness across the profession.

According to ACCA’s Global Talent Trends survey, nearly 50% of finance professionals expressed concern about developing the skills necessary for the future workplace. As organisations adopt data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity systems, and digital transformation strategies, finance teams are expected to move beyond traditional accounting expertise and become technology-enabled decision partners. The certificate series is aimed at professionals working across finance roles, particularly those seeking continuing professional development (CPD), career advancement, or exposure to emerging technologies shaping the sector. Employers overseeing finance functions are also expected to benefit by enabling their teams to acquire critical technical competencies that strengthen organisational resilience and strategic capability.

Md. Sajid Khan, Director – India at ACCA, said the new certificates reflect the evolving nature of the accounting profession, where technological literacy is becoming as important as financial expertise. He noted that the programme is intended to help both individuals and organisations adapt to rapid digital transformation and remain competitive in a fast-changing business environment.

The Technology in Finance series includes four specialised certifications: Data Analytics for Finance Professionals, Cybersecurity for Finance Professionals, AI for Finance Professionals, and Organisational Transformation for Finance Professionals.

Together, these courses aim to provide practical, future-ready tools that enable accountants and finance teams to drive innovation, manage risks effectively, and contribute more strategically to organisational growth.