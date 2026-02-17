Meta Rolls Out Manus AI Agent to Telegram, WhatsApp Next in Line

Just weeks after acquiring Singapore-based startup Butterfly Effect’s Manus AI, Meta is moving swiftly to integrate the agentic AI platform into mainstream messaging apps. The first stop: Telegram. WhatsApp and Messenger are expected to follow soon.

Meta’s earlier attempts to gain widespread adoption for its in-house chatbot did not generate the traction the company had hoped for. With Manus AI, however, the strategy appears more ambitious. Instead of a standard chatbot that responds to prompts, Manus is built as an autonomous, general-purpose AI agent capable of planning, reasoning and executing multi-step tasks independently.

In an official announcement, Manus introduced what it calls personal AI Agents for chat. The feature is now live on Telegram, giving users access to the same core system available on the main Manus AI platform, but directly inside a messaging app. This eliminates the need to switch between apps or log into a separate dashboard.

Introducing Manus Agents — your personal Manus, now inside your chats.👉🏻Long-term memory. Remembers your style, tone, and preferences.👉🏻Full Manus power. Create videos, slides, websites, images from one message.👉🏻Your tools, connected. Gmail, Calendar, Notion, and more.… pic.twitter.com/QVro5O9qP3 — Manus (@ManusAI) February 16, 2026

“Telegram is the first supported channel. Manus Agents with Telegram support is available today to all users across all subscription tiers, with more platforms coming soon,” the official blog post states.

The rollout marks a significant shift in how AI tools are delivered to everyday users. Rather than functioning purely as conversational assistants, Manus agents focus on execution. They break down user requests into smaller steps, process them sequentially, and then present a completed result.

Users can connect their Manus account to Telegram by scanning a QR code. Once linked, the AI appears as a regular chat contact and operates within the same conversation window. There is no need for coding skills, server setup, or technical configuration.

Within chat, users can assign tasks in plain language. Manus can summarise PDFs, analyse spreadsheets, transcribe audio clips, extract key insights from documents, draft structured reports, generate images, and even debug or write code. The system also supports file uploads, voice notes, and images, allowing different types of content to be processed without leaving the app.

One of Manus AI’s standout features is its ability to retain memory and connect with productivity tools such as Gmail and calendar applications. This enables more personalised and context-aware interactions over time.

Users can also choose between two AI models depending on their needs. Manus 1.6 Max is designed for deeper reasoning and more complex workflows, while Manus 1.6 Lite prioritises speed for everyday tasks.

According to the company, Manus is built around execution rather than just conversation. Just like other Agentic AI setups, Manus breaks down requests into smaller steps and completes them sequentially before delivering a final result.

Some of the tasks it can handle includes:

— Conducting research and compiling reports

— Summarising long documents or PDFs

— Analysing spreadsheets and extracting insights

— Drafting emails, articles or proposals

— Generating structured documents

— Writing or debugging code

As companies like Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta race to embed artificial intelligence into daily digital interactions, Meta’s move to integrate Manus directly into messaging apps signals a stronger push toward agent-driven AI experiences. By embedding advanced task automation into familiar chat environments, the company is betting that users will prefer intelligent agents that do the work — not just talk about it.