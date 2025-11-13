‘FDFS’ from ‘Andhra King Taluka’ captures spirit of fandom

Energetic star Ram Pothineni is all set to thrill audiences with his much-awaited and unique entertainer Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by the prestigious pan-India banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film, scheduled for release on November 28, promises a high-octane mix of energy, romance, and fan-centric cinematic experience. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead, while Kannada superstar Upendra will be seen as an on-screen superstar. The music, composed by Vivek–Mervin, has already struck a chord with audiences, with the first three tracks turning into chartbusters.

The makers recently unveiled the first single, First Day First Show, amid a massive celebration at Vimal Theatre, where fans gathered in large numbers. A towering cutout of Ram was launched as part of the grand event, with the crowd’s enthusiasm reflecting pure cinematic madness.

The song beautifully captures the spirit of fandom — the thrill, excitement, and emotion of celebrating one’s favorite star. Lyricist Dinesh Kakarla’s words portray fan love and dedication with infectious energy, while real fan voices add authenticity and emotion.

Ram’s electrifying dance moves and magnetic screen presence set the stage ablaze, perfectly syncing with the song’s pulsating rhythm. The film also stars Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh, with Siddharth Nuni handling cinematography and Sreekar Prasad as editor.