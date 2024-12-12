‘Fear’ pre-release event creates waves

The much-anticipated suspense thriller Fear, directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni, is set for a grand theatrical release on December 14th. Starring Vedhika in the lead role, the film has already made waves by winning over 70 prestigious international awards ahead of its release. The movie, produced by Dr. Vanki Penchalayya and AR Abhi under Dattatreya Media, features a gripping screenplay and thrilling suspense that has captivated global audiences.

The pre-release event in Hyderabad saw a host of actors and crew members expressing their excitement about the film. Cinematographer I. Andrew praised the unique concept, noting his belief that the film would achieve great success. Actor Ameen lauded director Haritha’s leadership, while actor Anurag Chintu spoke about the character he plays in the film. Music director Anup Rubens also highlighted the strong teamwork behind Fear, particularly Haritha’s dedication.

Co-producer Sujatha Reddy and producer AR Abhi both emphasized the film's innovative script and the significant contributions of all involved, including Vedhika’s dual role. AR Abhi also revealed that Fear has seen overwhelming interest, with 70% of its paid premiere bookings already filled.

With its compelling storyline, award-winning screenplay, and standout performances, Fear is poised to be a major hit when it opens in theaters on December 14th, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.