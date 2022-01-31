February 2022 Movie Calendar: Check Out The Movies That Are Releasing In The Next Month

February 2022 Movie Calendar: Another month in 2022 is all set with the new dosage of entertainment! Last month most of the movies which were expected to hit the big screens during the Pongal season were postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. But now, as the situation is better, a few most-awaited movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Khiladi, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu and Badhaai Do are hitting the big screens this month. Along with them even the Gehraiyaan, Loop Lapeta and more interesting dramas and shows are awaiting to release on the OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

So we have listed down the movies, shows, web series and original films releasing both in the theatres and OTT platforms for our readers… Take a look!

First let us check out the Bollywood and Tollywood movies list…

Bollywood movies…

1. Badhaai Do

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Rajkummar Rao is essaying the role of a Police officer in this movie and will be seen as Shardul while Bhumi will be portraying the role of Sumi who is a physical education teacher. They will get hitched but there is some hidden drama inside their deal! Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as Bhumi's mother.

2. Gehraiyaan

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Release Platform: Amazon Prime

Director Shakun Batra

Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor

This movie deals with all the human emotions, love, pain, anger, cheating and romance! Deepika and Siddhant will be seen as a couple while Ananya is paired with Dhairya Karwa!

3. Looop Lapeta

Release Date: 4th February, 2022

Release Platform: Netflix

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, K.C. Shankar, Manik Papneja, Raghav Raj Kakker, Sameer Kevin Roy, Bhupesh Bandekar

Director: Aakash Bhatia

Loop Lapeta movie is the official remake of 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

4. Shabaash Mithu

Release Date : 4th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Genre: Biography Drama

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, who has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain, the movie showcases a few glimpses of her life story including her struggling days. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket with all her stroke play!

5. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Genre: Drama

Cast: Divyendu Sharma, Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat

Director: Faraz Haider

Mere Desh Ki Dharti is a Bollywood drama movie and showcases the story of an Indian farmer.

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release Date: 25th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn(Cameo)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Genre: Biopic

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the titular role and will be seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s in this biopic. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful woman who had connections with the underworld too.

Tollywood Movies

1. Khiladi

Release Date: 11th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Ramesh Varma

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak.

Genre: Action Thriller

As of now, the plot is still not revealed, so we all need to wait for the trailer to witness a glimpse of this story!

2. Bheemla Nayak

Release Date: 25th February, 2022 (One of the two release dates and the final one will be announced soon)

Release Platform: Theatres

Genre: Action entertainer

Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon, Sanyuktha Menon, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai

Director: Sagar K Chandra

Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Biju Menon.

3. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu

Release Date: 25th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Tirumala Kishore

Star Cast: Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushboo, Urvashi and Radhika Sarathkumar

4. 18 Pages

Release Date: 18th February, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Star Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran

Director: Palanati Surya Pratap

Well, now let us check out the shows, web series and movies releasing on the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar… Take a look!

Amazon Prime Video

Feb. 1

Movies

• (500) Days Of Summer (2009)

• A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

• All About Steve (2009)

• Alpha Dog (2005)

• America's Sweethearts (2001)

• Borat (2020)

• Bride Wars (2009)

• Die Hard (1988)

• Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

• Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

• Forrest Gump (1994)

• Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

• Half Baked (2021)

• Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

• How High (2001)

• Humpday (2009)

• I Heart Huckabees (2004)

• Just Between Friends (1986)

• Killers (2010)

• King Arthur (2004)

• Life Partners (2014)

• Lincoln (2012)

• Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

• Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

• Love & Other Drugs (2010)

• Overboard (1987)

• Platoon (1986)

• Posse (1993)

• Reign Of Fire (2002)

• Robocop (1987)

• Ski Patrol (1990)

• Southern Charm: New Orleans

• S2 (2019)

• Step Up (2019)

• The A-Team (2010)

• The Fly (1986)

• The Good, The Bad And The

• Ugly (1966)

• The Impossible (2012)

• The Rock (1996)

• Turistas (2006)

• Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness

• Protection (2015)

• Untamed Heart (1993)

• Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

• Walk The Line (2005)

• What Happens In Vegas (2008)

• You Again (2010)

Series

• Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

• Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

• Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

• Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

• Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

• Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

• Arsene Lupin+

• Book Hungry Bears Season 1+

• Civil War Journal Seasons 1-3+

• Date With the Angels Seasons 1-2+

• Dusty's Trail Season 1+

• Faster with Finnegan Season 2+

• Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew Season 1+

• Nightwatch Seasons 1-5+

• The Sandham Murders Season 7

Feb. 2

Freakonomics (2010)

Feb. 4

Book of Love (2022)*

Reacher Season 1*

Phat Tuesdays Season 1*

Feb. 11

I Want You Back (2022)*

Homestay (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer Season 1*

Feb. 18

Lov3 (2022)*

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada Season 1*

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4*

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1*

Feb. 25

The Protégé (2021)

Disney+ Hotstar

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1

• The Chicken Squad (Season 1) – 4 episodes

• The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

• The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

• AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 4

• Never Been Kissed

• Torn

• Snow Dogs

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 9

• Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 1) – 6 episodes

• The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 7 (Finale)

• Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye – Premiere

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals – Premiere

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 23

• Free Guy

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 "New Kids on the Block," Premiere

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Netflix

1st February

• The Addams Family (1991)

• Anaconda

• Batman Begins

• The Book of Eli

• The Bourne Ultimatum

• Caddyshack

• Caddyshack 2

• Countdown

• The Dark Knight

• Despicable Me

• Despicable Me 2

• The Devil's Advocate

• Donnie Brasco

• The Exorcist

• The Foreigner

• Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

• The Hangover

• Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

• The Last Samurai

• The Lucky One

• My Best Friend Anne Frank -- NETFLIX FILM

• The Negotiator

• The New Guy

• New Year's Eve

• The One

• The Other Boleyn Girl

• The Other Guys

• Patsy & Loretta

• Raising Dion: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

• Transformers: Dark of the Moon

• Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

• Warrior

• Watchmen

Available February 2

• Dark Desire: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Meat Eater: Season 10 Part 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• The Tinder Swindler - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 3

• Finding Ola - NETFLIX SERIES

• Kid Cosmic: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY

• Murderville - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 4

• Looop Lapeta - NETFLIX FILM

• Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Through My Window - NETFLIX FILM

Available February 8

• Child of Kamiari Month - NETFLIX ANIME

• Love is Bllind Japan - NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)

• Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? - NETFLIX COMEDY

Available February 9

• Catching Killers: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Disenchantment: Part 4 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Idelas à Venda - NETFLIX SERIES

• Only Jokes Allowed - NETFLIX COMEDY

• The Privilege - NETFLIX FILM

Available February 10

• Into the Wind - NETFLIX FILM

• St. Vincent

• Until Life Do Us Par - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 11

• Anne+: The Film - NETFLIX FILM

• Love Tactics - NETFLIX FILM

• Bigbug - NETFLIX FILM

• Inventing Anna - NETFLIX SERIES

• Love and Leashes - NETFLIX FILM

• Love Is Blind: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)

• Tall Girl 2 - NETFLIX FILM

• Toy Boy: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 12

• Forecasting Love and Weather - NETFLIX SERIES

• Twenty Five Twenty One - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire - NETFLIX SERIES

FIshbowl Wives - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 15

• Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

• Love Is Blind Japan - NETFLIX SERIES (Weekly)

• Ridley Jones: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 16

• Blackhat

• jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Weekly)

• Secrets of Summer - NETFLIX FAMILY

• Swan Shop: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 17

• Erax - NETFLIX FILM

• Fistful of Vengeance - NETFLIX FILM

• Forgive Us Our Trespasses - NETFLIX FILM

• Heart Shot - NETFLIX FILM

• Mo Gilligan: There's Mo To Life - NETFLIX COMEDY

• Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 18

• The Cuphead Show! - NETFLIX FAMILY

• Downfall: The Case Against Boeing - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars - NETFLIX FILM

• Space Force: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Texas Chainsaw Massacre - NETFLIX FILM

Available February 20

Don't Kill Me - NETFLIX FILM

Available February 21

Halloween (2017)

Available February 22

• Cat Burglar - NETFLIX SERIES

• RACE: Bubba Wallace - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available February 23

UFO - NETFLIX FILM

Available February 24

Karma's World Music Videos - NETFLIX FAMILY

Available February 25

• Back to 15 - NETFLIX SERIES

• Merlí. Sapere Aude - NETFLIX SERIES

• Restless - NETFLIX FILM

• Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming - NETFLIX FILM

• Vikings: Valhalla - NETFLIX SERIES

Available February 28

My Wonderful Life - NETFLIX FILM

AHA

11th February

Bhama Kalapam

So guys, enjoy watching these interesting and intriguing movies and shows in both theatres and OTT platforms… February is going be a king of entertainment!