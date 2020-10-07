Film actress & MP Navneet Kaur accepts Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge launched by TRS General Secretary and MP J Santosh Kumar is drawing huge response. Popular film actress and Amaravathi Lok Sabha MP (from Maharashtra) Navneet Kaur on Tuesday planted saplings at her residence.

She stated that it gave her immense pleasure in participating in Green India Challenges initiated by her Parliament colleague Santosh.

The Lok Sabha MP said the challenge is bringing awareness among people on environmental issues and she wanted to support the team in carrying forward this novel initiative. She requested all the people to participate and carry forward the Green India Challenge.