Film producer Ashok Reddy held in connection with Sravani’s suicide

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Wednesday arrested Ashok Reddy, a film producer, in connection with the suicide of TV actress Sravani, who allegedly committed suicide on September 8.



According to police, the name of the producer popped up during investigation and he was named as accused number 3 in the charge sheet.

West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police AR Srinivas noted, "The producer was detained from his residence. Later, he was sent for testing coronavirus. Once the tests were done, he was taken to the court for conducting a trial."

Ashok Reddy was the producer of the film RX100 which starred SS Karthikeya and Payal Rajput. His name appeared in connection with the suicide of Sravani. The other two accused, Devaraj and Sai Krishna Reddy, were arrested earlier and were remanded to judicial custody.

The actress allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence on September 8. It is alleged that she took the extreme step as she was unable to bear the torture at the hands of the accused persons and also her family members.