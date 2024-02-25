Filmmaker VN Aditya receives Doctorate from George Washington University of Peace, America

VN Aditya, the acclaimed director known for his heartwarming love stories and family entertainers in Tollywood, has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career. With a successful journey spanning nearly a decade in the film industry, VN Aditya has been honored with an honorary doctorate from the George Washington University of Peace in America.

This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon him during the International Peace Conference held in Bangalore, where the George Washington University of Peace acknowledged and celebrated eminent individuals from diverse fields for their significant contributions. VN Aditya was specifically recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of cinema, highlighting his impactful and influential work as a director in the Telugu film industry.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including NITI Aayog IES Advisor Shivappa, Secretary-General Dr. Srinivas Eluri, Director of the George Washington University of Peace Neelamani, and National SC & ST Commission Member Dinesh Guruji.

Expressing his gratitude, Director VN Aditya dedicated this prestigious honor to his mother, who had always aspired for him to excel in academics rather than in the realm of films. He shared his joy and appreciation for receiving a doctorate in cinema, emphasizing that it not only represents a personal achievement but also fulfills his mother's heartfelt wishes. VN Aditya extended his sincere thanks to the George Washington University of Peace, USA, for bestowing this honorary doctorate upon him.

This recognition has been met with congratulatory messages from the film industry, acknowledging VN Aditya's significant contribution to Telugu cinema and celebrating his well-deserved achievement in the realm of filmmaking.