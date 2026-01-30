First Reactions to Mardaani 3 Highlight Rani Mukerji’s Powerful Performance

As one user tweets, “#RaniMukerji cannot be replaced with anyone else. It’s almost 3 decades but one thing she owns every single time is #acting & screen game.”

“Watch mardaani 3 first reviews if u want a one-liner. Film is fab!” typed another user.

Fans of Rani Mukerji shower love on the actress with one netizen stating, “#RaniMukerji gives another steller performance and Mardaani 3 is everything we expect from the franchise.”

Social media users are left swooning with tweets like “Delightful it is to see #RaniMukerji beat up the @$$ of goons” and “Fearless #RaniMukerji is bold”.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Mardaani 3 is the rearmost investiture in Yash Raj flicks’ womanish- bobbysaga. Mukerji reprises her part as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who now works with the NIA as they go after a merciless beggar cabal and save hundreds of kidnapped girls.

Meet Mujhe Begi, rani mukerji rearmost film antagonist in Mardaani 3

Along with reprising her part as Shivani Shivaji Roy, Rani Mukerji will take on a womanish antagonist for the first time in the ballot.. Mujhe Begi will be played by Shribhalchandra Lotke.

The actress makes her Bollywood debut with Mardaani 3. She says playing a villain was her dream project.

Filming was taking place on Mujhe Begi’s stylish hairdo that she rocks in the trailer shared by the producers. Shribhalchandra is spotted wearing hijab in real life.