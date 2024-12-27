Fresh faces setting stage in Tollywood

The Tollywood film industry is welcoming fresh faces in 2024 as several promising newcomers make their debut with high-profile projects. Among the rising stars are Bhagyashri Borse, Preity Mukhundhan, Athira Raji, and Pankhuri Gidwani, each bringing their unique talents to the screen.

Bhagyashri Borse, an Indian model and actress, made her mark with her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan 2 (2024), where she played the role of Raajlaxmi Cariappa, a painter and the late girlfriend of the protagonist. Her performance caught the eye of renowned Telugu director Harish Shankar, who cast her opposite Ravi Teja in the highly anticipated Mr. Bachchan. Produced by People Media Factory, Bhagyashri’s appearance in this action-packed film has already created a buzz in Tollywood, as fans eagerly anticipate her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Preity Mukhundhan, a talented actress from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, entered the industry with a bang in 2024. She made her debut in the hit Telugu film Om Bheem Bush, where her captivating performance drew considerable attention. Preity’s journey to acting began after earning her B Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the prestigious National Institute of Technology in Trichy. Coming from a family of doctors, her decision to pursue a career in film acting was a bold one, and her debut has already solidified her place as a rising star in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Athira Raj, a talented actress and model, made her Telugu debut in 2024 with the intense drama Krishnamma, starring opposite Satya Dev. Her powerful performance in the film garnered significant praise from critics and audiences alike. With her impressive acting skills and dedication, Athira is quickly emerging as one of the most promising talents in regional cinema, and her career is one to watch in the years to come.

Pankhuri Gidwani, a former Femina Miss India runner-up, also made her debut in Telugu cinema in 2024. Known for her elegance and grace, Pankhuri starred in the romantic drama Love Mouli, opposite Navdeep. Her stellar performance and poised screen presence have captured the hearts of audiences, earning her a spot in the limelight. These talented actresses are setting the stage for a new wave of exciting performances in Tollywood, and their journeys are just beginning. With their dedication and passion, they are sure to make a significant impact in the coming years.