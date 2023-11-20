Friends Munawar Faruqui, Manara Chopra get into tiff over 'Bhabhi' comment

Mumbai: As ‘Bigg Boss 17’ goes on with its new rounds, a new ruckus was created on the latest episode between contestants Munawar Faruqui and Manara Chopra after housemates referred to her as ‘bhabhi’ implying there's something brewing between the two. Upset over this, Manara told Munawar that she has no romantic interest in him. Munawar too clarified that he too only views her as a good friend and nothing else.

Manara doesn’t like it when people make fun of her name, and upon being called Manara ‘Bhabhi’.

Mannara said, “Your friends are calling me Bhabhi and I’m hating it, I don’t like it at all. Please tell them not to do this to me. There are cameras all around and I don’t know what people will think of it. Maybe Bigg Boss is trying to set me up with you but I don’t like it. We are just friends and that’s all.”

Munawar responded by saying, “I know we are friends and I’ve never treated you otherwise. I don’t think you must have ever felt it from my side as I always treat you as a good friend. If you don’t like a joke that people are making then we can tell them not to.”