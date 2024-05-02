Daggubati Purandeswari campaigns in Dwaraka Tirumala, says NDA committed for development of AP

Rajahmundry BJP MP candidate and BJP state president Purandeshwari expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of development in the state over the past five years, alleging that panchayat funds had been misappropriated.

Daggubati Purandeshwari and Gopalapuram NDA candidate Maddipati Venkataraju recently took part in an election campaign in Dwarakathirumala mandal of West Godavari district.

Purandeshwari criticized the administration for not adequately serving the community and urged voters to consider the state of development before casting their ballots. She pointed out the inability to establish a capital in the last five years, stating that the government had failed to support farmers.

Purandeshwari emphasised that the alliance of the three parties was committed to providing justice to the poor and working towards a better future for the state. The candidates emphasized the importance of voters making informed decisions to support development and progress in the region.