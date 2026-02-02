From a remote Assam visit to a Netflix set: Zoya Afroz opens up about her breakthrough moment

Mumbai: Actress Zoya Afroz has opened up about a defining chapter in her career, revealing how years of perseverance and quiet hard work led her to a pivotal role in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming crime thriller series Taskaree.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a series of pictures from the sets of the show, which revolves around an Indian Customs Service team stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as they battle an international smuggling syndicate. Alongside the images, the actress recounted the dramatic circumstances under which she landed the role.

Zoya revealed that she was visiting her mother’s hometown in Assam after a gap of 12 years when she received an unexpected call to audition. The location, she noted, was nearly 3,000 kilometres away from Mumbai and around four hours from the nearest airport. Despite having planned a long stay, she had to cut her trip short just two days in.

According to the actress, everything changed the moment she learnt the audition was for a Netflix series helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Without hesitation, she packed overnight and embarked on a 16-hour journey to make it to the audition on time. The effort paid off swiftly, as she was approved soon after.

Zoya shared that there was barely a three-day gap between her audition and reporting on set. With no time to settle in, she found herself preparing and shooting simultaneously while handling a powerful character arc that spans seven episodes. She described the phase as intense but deeply rewarding, saying it felt like she had suddenly begun living her long-cherished dream.

Reflecting on the experience, Zoya said it reinforced her belief that years spent working in silence are never wasted. She emphasised that consistent effort and patience prepare an artist to rise to the occasion when the right opportunity finally arrives.

The actress also expressed gratitude to the team behind Taskaree, particularly Neeraj Pandey, for believing in her and making the seemingly impossible journey happen. She credited the production team’s determination and conviction for ensuring that she could be part of the project.

Taskaree features an ensemble cast that includes Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Sandhu and Anurag Sinha, and is expected to stream on Netflix.