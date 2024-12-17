From Drama Queens to Change Makers: Women are Taking Over Sets and Screens

The O Womaniya! 2024 roundtable, powered by Prime Video and produced by Ormax Media and Film Companion Studios, brought together key voices from the Indian entertainment industry to discuss gender inclusivity. At this impactful event, actors, directors, and writers shared personal experiences, tackled industry biases, and proposed real solutions. From promoting open conversations on set to pushing for more opportunities behind the camera, the discussions highlighted the shift towards a more inclusive and equal industry—one that’s being shaped by women leading the charge for change.

2024, a roundtable that underscores gender inclusivity in Indian entertainment, leading voices from the industry shared candid experiences and actionable solutions. This platform, championed by Prime Video and produced by Ormax Media and Film Companion Studios, brought together actors, directors, and writers to discuss systemic biases and the urgent need for change in gender representation on and off-screen.

Redefining On-Set Culture

Explaining the power of open communication, actor Ananya Panday reflected on her Gehraiyaan experience: “Shakun [Batra] prioritised on creating a comfortable environment, especially for female actors. He was open to conversations about what a woman needs on set. It’s not about replacing people but fostering dialogue to address assumptions like, ‘Having a girl on set is too much work.’” Panday credited her co-star Deepika Padukone as an inspiration: “She taught me how to convey my needs politely, without being labeled bossy or difficult. That has made me more conscious of my choices and representation on-screen.”

Tackling Gender Bias Systemically

Parvathy Thiruvothu, an actress and advocate for workplace reform, stressed the need to implement findings of the Hema Committee Report, which highlights challenges faced by women in the film industry. “There’s a lack of dignity of work and humanizing of genders. We’ve gone from being labeled drama queens to having our concerns recognized by the media. Accountability is finally creeping in, but the journey requires constant conversation,” she said, underscoring the role of collectives in driving change.

Creating Opportunities Behind the Camera

Writer Ishita Moitra called for equal focus on representation across all characters, particularly older women. “Films aren’t just about protagonists. Supporting characters need depth, and roles for women over 40 need attention. For me, equality isn’t limited to women-centric stories; it’s about changing how action films or male-oriented narratives are presented. The gaze matters,” Moitra explained.

Actor-producer Richa Chadha presented a practical solution by initiating vocational training for women in filmmaking. “During Girls Will Be Girls, we sought a majority female crew, but options were limited. We introduced a first-of-its-kind program to train women as gaffers and light technicians, empowering them to take on roles traditionally dominated by men.” Nikkhil Advani, echoing Chadha’s vision, called for mandatory vocational training for women, stating, “Producers can immediately enforce this, ensuring that roles like carpenters, light women, and spot ‘didis’ become normalized.”

Addressing Unconscious Bias

Director Shakun Batra shared an incident of subconscious gender bias around script titling. “I was told the title leaned ‘too much’ toward the woman. Why is this a disadvantage? Titles about male heroes are normalized, but there’s a need to pacify the male ego,” Batra remarked, highlighting a systemic bias that persists even in storytelling choices.

Charting the Path Forward

The O Womaniya! 2024 report evaluated 169 Indian films and series, revealing that streaming platforms continue to drive inclusivity while theatrical content lags. The findings and roundtable discussions underscore the growing momentum for change, driven by vocal industry leaders who emphasize education, conversation, and systemic reform.

As voices like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Ishita Moitra champion accountability and depth in storytelling, and initiatives like Richa Chadha’s vocational programs pave new pathways, the message is clear: inclusivity in Indian entertainment requires collective effort, systemic action, and constant dialogue to break barriers and redefine norms.