BITS Pilani WILP Launches Cutting-Edge Programmes in AI, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity to Empower Professionals and Entrepreneurs

BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) has announced the launch of new, industry-focused programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML) and Cybersecurity, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening India’s digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The programmes are designed to equip working professionals, entrepreneurs, and organisations with future-ready skills amid rising demand for advanced technology expertise across sectors.

The 11-month Post Graduate Certificate in AI & ML is tailored for graduates in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Engineering, including B.Sc., B.Tech., and higher degree holders. The programme offers in-depth training in Generative AI, Agentic AI, MLOps for production-grade systems, and computer vision, delivered through a blend of core courses, electives, and a capstone project. To support learners from diverse academic backgrounds, foundation modules in Python and Mathematics are also available.

In parallel, the 12-month Post Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity is open to candidates holding a four-year Integrated First Degree from BITS or equivalent qualifications such as B.E., B.Tech., M.Sc., or MCA. The curriculum focuses on advanced cybersecurity competencies, including AI/ML applications for security, modern cryptography, ethical hacking, and regulatory compliance frameworks. With strong emphasis on programming, networks, operating systems, and databases, the programme combines core courses, electives, and applied projects to address evolving digital threats.

Commenting on the launch, Prof. G. Sundar, Director, BITS WILP, said, “Our aim at BITS WILP is to bridge critical skill gaps faced by industry. These programmes go beyond technical mastery—they prepare professionals to apply knowledge responsibly, lead innovation, and enhance the digital resilience of organisations. Through experiential learning and strong industry alignment, we ensure our learners are ready to contribute meaningfully to India’s digital economy.”

Both programmes are designed for working professionals, offering flexible, industry-aligned learning that allows participants to continue their careers while upskilling. Enrolments open in January 2026, with the first cohort scheduled to commence in April 2026.