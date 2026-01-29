  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

AKSI launches ‘Skyshipper’ cargo drone at Wings India

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 12:35 PM IST
AKSI launches ‘Skyshipper’ cargo drone at Wings India
X

AKSI Aerospace Group on Tuesday unveiled its new cargo drone platform, Skyshipper, at Wings India 2026, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into unmanned aerial logistics solutions.

Developed under Slatup Cargo Drones, the Group’s cargo drone division, Skyshipper is an industry-ready unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for commercial, medical and industrial logistics operations. The multi-rotor platform has a maximum take-off weight of 52 kg and can carry payloads of up to 30 kg, with a flight endurance of up to 45 minutes, enabling medium-range and time-sensitive cargo missions.

The drone is built using aerospace-grade carbon fibre composites and precision-engineered aluminium, combining lightweight construction with structural durability for operations across varied and demanding environments. Alongside Skyshipper, the Group is also showcasing Skywing 90, a high-endurance quadcopter developed for military-grade reconnaissance and surveillance. Equipped with advanced stabilisation systems and high-performance imaging payloads, Skywing 90 is engineered for reliable performance in challenging operational conditions.

Tags

Cargo drone Skyshipper launchAKSI Aerospace GroupWings India 2026 innovationUnmanned aerial logisticsDrone technology for cargo and surveillance
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

National News

More
Share it
X