AKSI launches ‘Skyshipper’ cargo drone at Wings India

AKSI Aerospace Group on Tuesday unveiled its new cargo drone platform, Skyshipper, at Wings India 2026, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into unmanned aerial logistics solutions.

Developed under Slatup Cargo Drones, the Group’s cargo drone division, Skyshipper is an industry-ready unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for commercial, medical and industrial logistics operations. The multi-rotor platform has a maximum take-off weight of 52 kg and can carry payloads of up to 30 kg, with a flight endurance of up to 45 minutes, enabling medium-range and time-sensitive cargo missions.

The drone is built using aerospace-grade carbon fibre composites and precision-engineered aluminium, combining lightweight construction with structural durability for operations across varied and demanding environments. Alongside Skyshipper, the Group is also showcasing Skywing 90, a high-endurance quadcopter developed for military-grade reconnaissance and surveillance. Equipped with advanced stabilisation systems and high-performance imaging payloads, Skywing 90 is engineered for reliable performance in challenging operational conditions.