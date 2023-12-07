From Karan Kundrra to Tinna Datta, Munawar Faruqui receives star-studded support in Bigg Boss 17

Winning over millions of viewers Musician-Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been showcasing his brilliant gameplay while carving his own unique space in ‘Bigg Boss Season 17’. As his authenticity and genuine nature continue to reflect in various instances, Munawar Faruqui’s popularity has only been seen getting higher as the season progresses. The musician has not only gained support from fans but has also managed to win the hearts of his industry colleagues who have come forefront in supporting and cheering him.

A lot of celebrities including Musician King, Former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde, actors Karan Kundra and Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, Punit Pathak, Tinna Dutta, Vishal Singh, many more have come forward and commended Munawar’s strong personality and wished him success in reaching the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finale. Not just this, former Bigg Boss winner MC Stan has also expressed his love and support for Munawar and claims that he possesses all the qualities that it requires to be a winner.

The list is not over yet; apart from these celebrities, Salman Khan’s nephew, Alizeh Agnihotri who recently made her Bollywood debut in Farrey, and Punjabi actress and singer Sunanda Sharma have expressed their backing for Munawar. Alizeh mentioned that Munawar is her favourite ‘BB 17’ contestant, while Sunanda revealed and said, “Yaha Pe Koi Hai Jo Mujhe Bahut Cute Lagta Hai.” Not only this, she even dedicated a Shayari to Munawar.

Such an outpour of love from all quarters boasts Munawar Faruqui’s solid presence in the show. Ain’t no denying that Munawar Faruqui is acting his game and holds great potential to take the prestigious Bigg Boss Trophy home.