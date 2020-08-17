From special videos to emotional messages, the 74-year-old SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung 40,000 songs across many languages in a 55-year old career is being flooded with 'get well soon' messages.

If top-level politicians from all across India have been making enquiries, the VIPs of Chennai too have not lagged behind. In a specially shot video message, Superstar Rajinikanth, who has lip-synced many golden hit songs crooned by SPB, wished him speedy recovery and expressed happiness that he is out of danger. Music director Deva, who is known across south India for his catchy, peppy songs with the legend also shot a get well soon message for the latter in which his son Srikanth also joined.

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

DMK chief Stalin also joined the list of wellwishers and sent a tweet which said: ' I am happy the singing sensation ' Padum Nila' SPB is recovering well. I wish that he keeps his musical journey going after having provided a musical relief to the people with his wonderful songs'.



