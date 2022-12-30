From Salman Khan To Janhvi: Check Out The B-Town Actors Who Made Their Presence At Anant – Radhika's Engagement…

How can one forget the gala and grandeur weddings of Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash and daughter Isha? These weddings are still remembered for their rich and great hospitality too. Now, once again Ambanis are all set to celebrate one such moment as recently the engagement ceremony of their younger son Anant was held at their home. Ahead of the party, the 'Roka' ceremony of the bride and groom was held at Shrinathji temple, Nathdwara, Rajasthan. After offering pooja at the temple, the families organised a small and private engagement ceremony at Moti Mahal and then they came back to Mumbai to have a lavish party that witnessed most of the Bollywood stars too.

Right from Salman Khan to the cute couple Ranbir and Alia, most of the Bollywood actors came down to wish the new couple of the town and had fun in the grandeur party!

B-Town's ace photographers Manav and Viral shared the pics and videos on their official Instagram pages and treated all the netizens… Take a look!

This is the completely decorated view of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's house Antalia!









Here is how the Ambani family received a grand welcome at Mumbai…









Anant Ambani looked classy in the brown sherwani while Radhika looked awesome in the salwar. They are all happy and received a grand welcome!









Anant Ambani and Radhika's Roka ceremony at Nathdwara temple…









This is the throwback pic of Anant and Radhika… Manav also shared the details of bride and groom… "Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant

The "Roka" (engagement) ceremony of Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at NathDwara in Rajasthan today in the presence of family members and friends and blessed by the priests of the temple. The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple. The family and friends will together celebrate the happy occasion later today.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness.

Anant completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.









Ranbir and Alia arrived at Antalia to take part in Ambani's celebrations…









Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome wearing a pink saree and made her presence at the engagement party of Anant and Radhika…









Ranveer Singh owned a modish style and was seen styled up in black jacket!









A glimpse of ace Bollywood singer Mika Singh's performance at Antalia…









Salman Khan at Ambani house…

Anant and Radhika's wedding date and other details will be announced soon and for sure it's a grand and classy event!