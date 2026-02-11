From silver screen to streaming screens

The lines between cinema halls and streaming screens are rapidly blurring. What began as a Bollywood trend has now firmly taken root in the Telugu film industry, with leading stars increasingly embracing web series and OTT originals as a serious career avenue. Today, digital platforms are no longer seen as an “alternative space” but as a powerful parallel industry offering creative satisfaction, global visibility, and lucrative remuneration.

Veteran star Venkatesh led the way with Rana Naidu, completing two successful seasons and proving that established theatrical heroes can thrive in the web ecosystem. His success opened doors for many others, encouraging big names to explore bold, content-driven narratives beyond conventional cinema formulas.

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is now in advanced talks with Amazon Prime for a web series, with the project expected to go on floors soon—marking a significant digital step for the action star. Naga Chaitanya, who made a strong OTT impact with Dootha, is set to begin work on its second season for Amazon Prime, strengthening his presence in the streaming space. Rana also made some amazing projects for OTT platforms.

Adivi Sesh is reportedly in discussions with Netflix for a high-profile project, while Anand Deverakonda has already wrapped Takshakudu for Netflix, which is slated to stream soon. Filmmaker-actor Tharun Bhasker is also preparing to collaborate with Amazon Prime for an Original series this year, further expanding the creative crossover between cinema and OTT.

Even Samantha, who has taken a brief pause from web-based projects, is expected to return to the digital space next year with new signings, reflecting the long-term pull of streaming platforms.

With more Telugu actors actively exploring web films and series, OTT is no longer just a trend—it’s becoming a core part of career strategy. The digital wave is clearly redefining stardom, storytelling, and success in Telugu entertainment.