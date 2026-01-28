‘Gaabara Gaabara’ from ‘Couple Friendly’ strikes a chord

The lyrical song Gaabara Gaabara from the upcoming romantic entertainer Couple Friendly has been officially released, adding fresh buzz around the film ahead of its theatrical debut on February 14, perfectly timed for Valentine’s Day. Starring Santosh Sobhan in the lead role, the film pairs him with Manasa Varanasi as the female lead.

Presented by the prestigious UV Creations, Couple Friendly is being produced on a grand scale in both Telugu and Tamil by UV Concepts, with Ajay Kumar Raju P. serving as co-producer. The film is directed by Ashwin Chandrashekar and promises to be a musical romantic love story, catering to young audiences and couples alike.

The newly released track Gaabara Gaabara stands out for its quirky yet meaningful tone. Written by Rakendu Mouli, the song features music composed by Aditya Ravindran, with powerful and expressive vocals by Santhosh Narayanan. The number playfully reflects the unpredictability of life, portraying how fate often throws unexpected challenges and ironic twists, despite one’s sincere efforts.

Blending relatable situations with catchy lyrics and an engaging rhythm, Gaabara Gaabara captures the everyday struggles, surprises, and emotional swings of modern life in a light-hearted musical format. The song’s vibrant presentation and thoughtful theme have already begun resonating with listeners.

With its Valentine’s Day release locked, Couple Friendly is steadily building anticipation as a feel-good romantic musical, with more updates expected in the coming days.