Gaami Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram





Gaami Movie, the highly anticipated adventure drama featuring VishwaK Sen and Chandini Chowdary, is set to hit theaters on March 8th. Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film's trailer has generated significant buzz among Tollywood enthusiasts.

Following the release of the trailer, fans were stunned by the quality of Gaami, especially considering its modest budget. The movie follows Shankar, an orphan Aghora, on an adventurous quest in search of Maali leaves, a rare cure for a disorder that appears once every 36 years. His journey takes him to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Despite receiving a positive response, Gaami faced an unexpected setback. Shortly after its global theatrical release, the movie was leaked online in HD quality, much to the dismay of its creators. Numerous piracy websites have illicitly shared links to watch and download the entire film, making it freely accessible on the internet.

The cast of Gaami includes Vishwal Sen as Shankar, Chandini Chowdary as Jahnavi, and Abhinaya as Durga, along with other talented actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, and more.

The film was produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under multiple banners, with cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam. Raghavendra Thirun served as the editor, while Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the songs and background score.

Despite the setback of piracy, Gaami continues to attract audiences with its compelling storyline and talented cast.





DISCLAIMER: We condemn piracy in all its forms as it constitutes a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We urge viewers to refrain from engaging in or supporting piracy activities and to appreciate creative content through legal means















