GAMA Awards 2025 to light up Dubai on Aug 30

The 5th edition of the prestigious Gulf Academy Movie Awards (GAMA) is set to take place on August 30, 2025, at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Dubai. Known for celebrating the best in Tollywood, the event promises to be a cinematic spectacle with grand performances, celebrity appearances, and global recognition.

Ahead of the main event, the GAMA Excellence Awards will be held on August 29. As part of the recent Keinfra Properties launch in Dubai, the theme song for GAMA 2025 was unveiled. The song, penned by Oscar-winner Chandrabose and composed and sung by Raghu Kunche, was met with overwhelming applause from the Telugu community in the UAE.

Tollywood stars including SiddhuJonnalagadda, TejaSajja, Kiran Abbavaram, Sree Vishnu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Daksha Nagarkar will attend. Special performances by Urvashi Rautela, Faria Abdullah, Ketika Sharma, and others will energize the crowd.

Film legends such as Brahmanandam, Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman, Ashwini Dutt, and more will grace the event. Over 24 crafts of Telugu cinema will be honored through public voting.

Chairman Trimurtulu and CEO Saurabh Kesari assured a grand experience with seating for 10,000 attendees. The GAMA Awards 2025 aim to be the biggest celebration of Telugu cinema on an international stage.