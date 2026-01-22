Genelia Deshmukh marks ‘new beginnings’ as she begins work on ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Mumbai: Actress Genelia Deshmukh has officially begun work on her next film, Gunmaaster G9, and described the project as a “new beginning” as she steps into a fresh phase of her acting journey.

The actress shared a subtle yet evocative update on Instagram Stories, posting a photograph that captured only a soft side profile of her face. Keeping the post understated, Genelia added a “New Beginning” sticker and captioned it with “#GunmaasterG9”, hinting at the start of filming.

Gunmaaster G9 is an action film directed by Aditya Datt and stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana alongside Genelia. The film draws inspiration from the 1979 Indian spy classic Surakksha, which featured Mithun Chakraborty in the iconic role of Gunmaster G9. The upcoming remake will feature music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Apart from this project, Genelia is also set to appear in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot, which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Genelia and Manoj.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Genelia had earlier shared a post on Instagram in September 2025, describing the experience as stepping into a world where fear meets fun. She called her collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee a “scarily good time” and praised director Ram Gopal Varma for his distinctive storytelling style.

She further described the film as a unique thriller built around an intriguing concept — questioning where the police turn when fear strikes them.

Genelia began her acting career with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and gained widespread recognition the same year with the Tamil blockbuster Boys. She went on to earn critical acclaim for her performances in popular romantic comedies such as Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Over the years, she has featured in several successful films across languages, including Satyam, Masti, Sye, Sachein, Happy, Dhee, Ready, Katha, Urumi, Force, Velayudham and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Following her marriage to actor Riteish Deshmukh and the birth of their two sons, Genelia took an extended break from acting. She made her return to the screen with the Marathi film Ved in 2022, marking a successful comeback.