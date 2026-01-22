Genelia marks ‘New Beginnings’ as she joins Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Actress Genelia Deshmukh has officially begun work on her next film, Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, and described the project as a “new beginning.” The actress offered a subtle yet telling glimpse into this fresh phase by sharing an Instagram Story featuring a soft side profile of herself. Keeping it understated, Genelia added a “New Beginning” sticker and captioned the post with the hashtag #GunmaasterG9, sparking excitement among fans.

Gunmaaster G9 is an action-packed spy film directed by Aditya Datt and also features Aparshakti Khurana in a key role. The film is inspired by the classic 1979 spy thriller Surakksha, which introduced the iconic Gunmaster G9 character, originally played by Mithun Chakraborty. The new-age adaptation promises a contemporary spin on the beloved character, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Apart from this action venture, Genelia will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Genelia and Manoj. Expressing her excitement earlier, the actress had shared that it was a unique experience stepping into a world “where fear meets fun,” calling the project a “thriller like no other.”

Genelia began her acting journey with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and gained widespread recognition with Boys the same year. She went on to earn acclaim for films like Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. After a long hiatus following her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, she made a successful comeback with the Marathi film Ved in 2022, and continues to explore diverse roles across genres.